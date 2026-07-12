North Texas hotel employee tied up as suspects steal safe, police say

A robbery at a Fort Worth hotel is under investigation after police say suspects confronted an employee, tied him up and escaped with a safe, police said.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, police said. According to police, officers were initially called for a person with a weapon. Investigators later determined it was a robbery.

Police said the suspects entered the business, where they encountered an employee. They restrained the employee's feet and removed a safe from the business before fleeing the scene.

Fort Worth police said the employee was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.