Beautiful Super Tuesday weather for North Texas ahead of storms later in the week

We started our early Tuesday morning with scattered storms east of the Metroplex as a cold front pushes in from the north. But for the rest of this Super Tuesday, we're expecting super weather.

If you are heading to the polls today, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-50s.

On Wednesday, we'll see a lot of clouds over the sun. Most of the day will be dry, and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Late-day showers and storms are possible Wednesday all ahead of the threat of severe storms on Thursday.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for Thursday. A complex weather system will push through North Texas, giving way to scattered showers and storms. While a few showers are possible during the morning hours, scattered storms are more likely by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Parts of North Texas are under level 1 (marginal) and level 2 (slight) risks for severe storms. We'll be watching for heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Thursday.

Rain and storms will likely continue into at least the first half of the day on Friday. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front will sweep through the area Friday into Saturday, delivering cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday. On Sunday, highs will rise into the mid-60s.