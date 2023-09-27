North Texas couple asking for help finding invaluable quilt lost at Jelly Roll concert

TERRELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A North Texas couple is desperate and asking for help finding a one-of-a-kind, handmade quilt lost during a Jelly Roll concert in Dallas over the weekend.

The quilt memorializes Kassi Denson, who was killed by a drunk driver on her 21st birthday 14 years ago.

Kim Elmore's quilt

"We just try to carry on her memory," her mother, Kim Elmore, said. "I just don't want anybody to ever forget her."

Elmore carries the quilt as one of many ways to remember her daughter. It is made up of T-shirts to places she would want to go, including Saturday's concert at Dos Equis Pavilion, where Elmore and a friend each thought the other had grabbed the quilt on the way out.

"I thought she got the quilt, she thought I got the quilt, and neither one of us got the quilt," she said.

Despite social media posts and multiple trips back to the venue, the quilt is still missing.

"I feel just sick. I'm mad at myself," Elmore said. "I've taken the quilt many places, but I've always just kept it right there, but for whatever reason, this time, I lost track of it and I feel horrible."

A number of Jelly Roll's fans have been spreading the word online about the search, offering the only hope her family has of getting back something they can never replace.

"She wore them and it was just something that was on her body, something I could be closer to her with," Elmore said. "I want it back, so I would just appreciate it if anybody could help look...please help us."