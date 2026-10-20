The roof fell, but faith never did: North Texas church builds a bigger future

The roof is gone. The walls are coming down. But the faith that built Kingdom Culture Dallas is standing.

Demolition crews moved in Tuesday to tear down the sanctuary that an estimated 50,000 pounds of ice had crushed during a January winter storm.

It was a painful but promising moment for a congregation that had endured flooding, destructive winds, and insurance battles.

For Apostle Sherman Dumas, the rubble represents more than ruin.

CBS News Texas

"Knocking down what once was so that we can reveal the thing that God wants it to be on the other side of a chaotic situation," Dumas said.

The congregation's troubles began Jan. 27, when a church leader called Dumas and his wife, Dr. Jaquet Dumas, about the collapsed roof.

The destruction was devastating for a congregation that relied on donations from around the world to secure its four-acre property.

"So many people sowed into it," Dumas said. "We call it our miracle property ... because people gave in to it all over the world. And to see it destroyed was just like, whoa."

The ice was only the beginning.

Rainwater flooded the exposed sanctuary. Winds reaching 80 mph knocked down an exterior wall and disrupted power. The church was displaced, and the damage kept mounting.

"And we had those moments when we wanted to find something we can control," Dumas said. "But incident after incident let us know that we were not in control."

Help arrived from Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which contributed $100,000. Dumas said the gift helped restore electricity and allowed the congregation to return to part of its property.

From demolition to a bigger mission

The church now plans to build a sanctuary twice the size of the original, with room to expand its community outreach.

Dumas said the vision includes three tiny-home villages behind the church, one of which is dedicated to serving children with special needs.

The demolition brought mixed emotions.

"So part of it was a little bit of grief," Dumas said. "And then at the same time, joy because, oh, this is making way for the new thing to come into place."

For months, people have recognized Kingdom Culture Dallas by its destruction.

"I meet people all the time. They say the church with the roof!" Dumas said. "I don't mind it because the church with the roof has become a sign and the symbol of hope to people."

The church hopes to move into its new building by May.

Dumas sees the broken stones as reminders of what the congregation survived and what it believes is ahead.

"It's like, okay, this becomes a stepping stone to the next thing that God wants to do through us," he said.

For Kingdom Culture Dallas, the storm is no longer the story.

What rises from the rubble is.

The demolition came days from the church's second anniversary. Typically, services would be held in their cafe-turned-sanctuary. It remains intact.

He said the celebration is at 10 am at the Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie.