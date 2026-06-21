North Texas church, Mark Cuban's non-profit host 3,000 dads for Father's Day

It's Dad's big day, and a North Texas church is honoring the importance of fathers, bonus fathers, the community and faith leaders to raise children. The non-profit Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted a special event on Father's Day.

From free haircuts to hydration kits, about 3,000 dads and bonus dads got the star treatment on Father's Day for a special event at Concord Church in south Dallas for the sixth annual He's My Hero Father's Day Photo Experience.

They took in live music and then photos with their kids at different stations throughout the church.

A caricature artist, a food truck and a barber helped dad feel his best. The event included three classic and sports cars for everyone to take in.

Cuban's non-profit put on the event and mentors the next generation of young men and women. It provides basketball skills training from ages six to the semi-pro level, along with teaching skills such as etiquette, grooming and hygiene.

"I think it's just critical for dads to know that they're important, that we cherish them. We really appreciate all the sacrifice, all of the determination, the tenacity, the resilience that they have, and the things that they go through," Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center CEO Trina Terrell-Andrews said.

"Every man can make a difference, right? Every man can influence a child's life. Your niece and nephew. A young person in your community. We always need men to continue to answer that call. To make time to mentor, to coach, to develop a young person, to help them to be and become all that God has called them to be," Concord Church Pastor Bryan L. Carter said.

Click here if you're interested in volunteering or having your child participate in the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.