North Texas capital murder suspect captured in Arizona after three‑month manhunt, authorities say

A three‑month manhunt for a North Texas capital murder suspect ended Friday in Arizona, where authorities captured the man accused of a violent rampage that left one teen dead and another wounded.

Diego Carlos Rodriguez, 18

Diego Carlos Rodriguez, 18, was arrested in Douglas, Arizona, at about 3 p.m., according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Rodriguez allegedly fatally shot 18‑year‑old Kace Leatherwood and wounded Luis Velez, also 18, near County Road 103 in Kaufman County, authorities said.

"Today's arrest is the result of countless hours of investigative work and the unwavering commitment of our deputies, investigators, and law enforcement partners," Sheriff Bryan Beavers said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family as we continue seeking justice in this case."

In April, federal officials issued a wanted alert for Rodriguez. At the time, authorities said two suspects remained at large.

Family members of Leatherwood identified Rodriguez as one of the suspects, though local and federal authorities had not initially confirmed that connection publicly.

Beavers praised "numerous" local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for helping track down Rodriguez. The sheriff's office previously said it was being assisted by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

No additional details were released Friday, but the agency said more information will be provided "as it becomes available and as the investigation permits."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.