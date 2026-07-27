North Texas brothers turn College World Series moment into family legacy

Two North Texas brothers could be on the verge of making a family legacy.

They made history this year during the men's college World Series with the moment that captured the hearts of millions: one home run and one high five showing the bond the two brothers share.

"We've just always loved each other so much that it was always that that mattered the most," said Kyle Branch.

That moment was years in the making. Kyle and Kolby Branch, two of four brothers, spent much of their childhood on baseball fields together.

"It started out being his little brother," Kyle Branch said.

"Always making sure that he's not better than me at anything," said Kolnby Branch. "You know, it's kind of a fun little challenge."

They both starred at Lovejoy High School before their paths split. Kolby Branch went to Georgia, Kyle Branch to Oklahoma. Over the summer, they became the first brothers ever to play against each other in the Men's College World Series in Omaha.

"We talked about that two years before," Kyle Branch said. "Like, 'What if we played each other in Omaha?' And it just came to fruition. And two years later we look up and we get to play each other twice."

The brothers faced off in the semifinal. In what became the final at-bat of Kolby Branch's college career, he launched a home run, and the moment that followed stole the spotlight.

"If any baseball player knows, like, you get the one pitch you're looking for, and you just don't miss it," said Kolby Branch.

"Then Kolby stuck his hand out," said Kyle Branch. "And that's my brother. And I'm loyal to my family, so I'm going to give that guy a high five ... the thing that I was most shocked about was not Kolby's home run. It was like the way that people were reacting to my reaction."

Watching from the stands, proud parents Rusty and Kari took it all in.

"It became a 'heads, we win, tails we win situation,'" said Rusty Branch. "And we looked at each other the entire week, just going, 'What is happening here? Is God doing wheelies?'"

"I'm like, 'Wow, I have all these baseball games to watch for two different kiddos that have worked really hard to make it here,'" said Kari Branch.

Oklahoma went on to win the national championship, but both brothers walked away winners because just weeks later, Kolby Branch was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

"Kind of next step, just one, one foot in front of the other, you know, and I'm just doing dream after dream after dream," he said.

A childhood dream, becoming a family legacy.

"Whether it was in Atlanta or whether it was when we were three years old playing wall ball, God's been not only a part of our story, but the author of all of our stories and been in full control," said Kyle Branch. "And so, I think we would be wrong to not give him the credit for whatever just happened."