North Texas-based American Hat Company thrives on tradition and demand

For more than a century, American Hat Company has been handcrafting cowboy hats in Bowie. Today, demand is higher than ever.

Step inside the factory and you'll hear steam, smell the felt, and see hats lined up by the dozen. Each one is handmade, the result of 18 steps and hours of work on machines that are themselves more than 100 years old.

"We take pride in what we do," said Cody Bates, vice president of operations. "Every hat should tell a story, and we feel like we're a part of helping with that story."

A legacy of craftsmanship and faith

The company was redefined 15 years ago under President Keith Mundee, who took over from Keith Maddox. Maddox left behind a lasting mark—a logo of a plus and multiply sign, a symbol of his cattle brand and life philosophy of "positive times."

In honor of that legacy, each hat now bears the same mark.

"It's really a biblical principle to renew your mind every day," Mundee said. "Our number one focus here is quality. You've got to make quality."

Western style sees national resurgence

That commitment has fueled steady growth—20% to 30% each year, according to Mundee. And since the launch of the TV series Yellowstone in 2018, Western style has surged across the country.

"You won't be able to tell in the show that they're our hats, but Taylor [Sheridan] wears our hat," Mundee said. "So we're the official hat of his ranch out in Weatherford and a branch of the Four Sixes. When a guy like that adopts the brand, it adds a lot of credibility."

From rodeos to red carpets

From rodeo stars to celebrities like Post Malone, even former President Donald Trump, American Hat Company's reach spans far beyond the ranch.

The boom has pushed production to the limit. The factory is now two years backed up on felt orders, with no plans to rush.

"We can only make so many hats," Mundee said. "We're not going to let the quality slip."

Symbol of grit and heritage

For them, cowboy hats are more than just fashion. They're a symbol of grit, heritage and the American cowboy.

"It's the symbolism of hard work, that your word means something, that your handshake is worth more than your signature," Mundee said. "It's just the one thing that is truly American if you think about it."

And in Bowie, it's always been a way of life.