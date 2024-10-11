North Texas animal shelters welcome 130 displaced animals from Florida following Hurricane Milton

Cleanup underway in Florida after Hurricane Milton leaves 16 dead, millions without power

FORT WORTH – Five shelters in North Texas will receive 130 animals from shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton.

The Wings of Rescue flight, sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States, arrives at Texas Jet Center at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth at 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The animals will be accepted into the Humane Society of North Texas, Humane Tomorrow, Operation Kindness, SPCA of Texas and Second Chance Farm. The transferred animals consist of 49 dogs, 77 cats, 3 Guinea pigs and a rabbit.

Florida shelters sending animals are 30A Cats, Clewiston Animal Services, Highlands County Animal Control, Okeechobee County Animal Control, SOCKS-Save Our Cats and Kittens, Seminole Tribe Animal Services, Suncoast Humane Society and Walton County Animal Shelter.

Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 3, made landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, leaving a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, including areas still reeling from Hurricane Helene.

A group of nearly twenty volunteers from the Dallas-based nonprofit Texans on Mission were scheduled to arrive in the Tampa area on Friday to assist victims by offering food, power, and comfort.

The nonprofit has dispatched five trucks and trailers, two of which are equipped with kitchen units. The volunteers also have the necessary equipment to help clean out flooded homes and provide other assistance.

"We see people in need, and it could be me," said R.L. Bernard, who has volunteered with Texans on Mission for two decades. "So many people, when they go through a disaster, they're almost in shock, and they need help. I just feel like God is leading me and my wife in that direction."