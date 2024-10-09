Texans on Mission deploy to Florida for Hurricane Milton relief

DALLAS — Nearly two dozen volunteers with the Dallas-based nonprofit Texans on Mission are heading to the Tampa area Wednesday to help Hurricane Milton victims with food, power and comfort.

Texans on Mission, formerly Texas Baptist Men, is preparing to lend a helping hand as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impact.

"Today we are deploying towards Florida in response to Milton," Texans on Mission spokesperson Rand Jenkins said.

The nonprofit is sending five trucks and trailers, including two with kitchen units.

"This unit here will do about 20,000 meals a day," Jenkins said. "We've got about three or four of these, so we can put them all together and do a great amount."

Volunteers are taking equipment to help clean out flooded homes and more.

"This is one of the two large generators we're taking down. This one is 200 kilowatts," Jenkins said. "We can power up a church that gives us the power to charge phones, to have electricity and light, to take showers."

About 15 to 20 volunteers are going on the trip to Tampa, and they're bringing along two pallets of water to make sure they're well hydrated while caring for the community.

R.L. Barnard has volunteered with Texans on Mission for two decades.

"We see people in need, and it could be me," Barnard said. "So many people, when they go through a disaster, they're almost in shock, and they need help. I just feel like God is leading me and my wife in that direction."

The volunteers will stage in Mississippi Wednesday evening and hope to arrive in Florida Friday morning.

They will go to the areas most affected by the hurricane after the storm passes through Florida. You can donate to Texans on Mission's Hurricane Milton relief efforts by clicking here.