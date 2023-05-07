North Texans gather outside Allen Premium Outlets to honor those killed in mass shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A growing memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets has been set up for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting.

Eight black crosses stand in the center of the memorial, representing each of the victims killed. North Texans gathered Sunday in support of the community during its darkest hour, bringing balloons and laying down flowers to pay their respects.

The creator of the memorial will paint the names of each of the victims on the crosses once all of their identities are publicly known.

Christian LaCour

On Sunday, the family of 22-year-old Christian LaCour confirmed he was one of those killed by gunfire. They said he worked as a security guard for the mall.

Many of those who visited the memorial shared a range of emotions, from sadness to anger.

"It's one thing to hear about it when you're living far away, but this is right in our backyard," one Plano resident said. "We come to this mall all the time....it couldve been us."

Some expressed frustration with the lack of gun control.

"It's not about red or blue, these are Texans that are dying," Arash Fatemi said. "Why isn't anybody talking about gun control? I'm not talking about taking away their rights, I'm a Republican—I believe in guns, but theres gotta be a law that takes guns [from] psychopath people."