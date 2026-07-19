North Arlington Little Leaguers close in on World Series berth

Baseball may be a kid's game at heart, but for the North Arlington Little League All-Stars, the sport has become the pathway to a dream years in the making.

The team recently captured the Texas West State Championship, putting them four wins away from reaching the Little League Intermediate World Series.

For first baseman David Llanas, the joy of the game still comes from the simplest part of all.

"Getting to play with my friends," Llanas said. "Making memories and friends."

Pitcher, catcher and third baseman Hunter Sanger said the team's bond extends well beyond the field.

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"We get to hang out and do a lot of things together, which is a lot of fun," Sanger said.

Winning has made the summer even sweeter, but for Llanas, this run represents something deeper.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've been wanting to be here," Llanas said. "I've tried multiple times, but this is the first time we've made it this far."

Head coach Homero Llanas said the team's chemistry is its defining strength.

"The chemistry of this team is one of the best qualities that they have," Coach Llanas said. "They play for each other, they play for the league. It's not a one-man show…I think that's why our president calls us the Green Machine."

He said the players carry their community with them every time they take the field.

"When we take the field, it's not just us taking it. It's an entire community, an entire league, an entire city," the head coach said.

Many of the players have grown up together, forming what they describe as a brotherhood. Left fielder and first baseman Josiah Davis said that connection is central to their success.

"I think we're a really good band of brothers," Davis said. "We fight together, we play together, it's a really well-knit team."

Sanger said that support shows up in every inning.

"In the dugout, we're picking each other up whenever someone strikes out or gets out," Sanger said. "We all just start cheering on our team."

The fun continues off the field as well. This time, the quote belongs to David Llanas.

"Playing games with my boys….yesterday we went to Dave and Busters, we just have fun off the field," Llanas said.

For Coach Llanas, an Army veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, this run carries special meaning. Now known simply as "Coach H," he said the team has taught him to slow down and appreciate the moment.

"These kids are a blessing," he said. "They're very coachable. They allow me to enjoy the moment. They taught me to enjoy the moment more than anything and be present. One game at a time."

North Arlington will travel to Sugar Land this week to compete for the Southwest Regional title. For the players, the chance to keep playing together is already meaningful.

"Just the group of boys I've been playing with since I was a kid… getting to play with them again is an honor," David Llanas said.

Davis said reaching the national stage would be unforgettable.

"That would be amazing," Davis said. "It would be a dream come true… it would be one of the best moments of my life. I would just praise god and thank him for the amazing opportunity."