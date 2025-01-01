No threats detected for Jan. 10 College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium, Arlington police say

At least 15 killed on Bourbon Street in New Orleans after driver intentionally slams truck into crow

NORTH TEXAS – The Arlington Police Department said Wednesday that there are presently no known threats to the College Football Playoff national semifinal game – the Cotton Bowl – at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 10. The University of Texas, which won 39-31 over Arizona State, and Ohio State, which defeated Oregon 41-21, will be squaring off.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington / Getty Images

In light of the tragic incident in New Orleans, which claimed at least 15 lives, and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one, an Arlington police spokesman reassured the public that the department is continuously monitoring for potential threats and is fully prepared to respond swiftly.

The spokesman added that, thanks to comprehensive preparedness, the department is confident in providing a safe and enjoyable time for all game attendees.

"We believe we're prepared to welcome the fans who will be attending the game and that they will have a fun, safe experience while in Arlington," said Tim Ciesco of the Arlington Police Department.

Visitor safety in the Arlington Entertainment District is prioritized, the spokesman said, adding there is a year-round collaboration with venue partners and various government agencies to develop security plans.

"Similar to any major event we host, we will have a large law enforcement presence strategically posted in and around the stadium to help direct traffic, get fans safely from the parking lots to the venue and vice versa, and to respond quickly to any incidents that may arise," Ciesco said.

Visitors are encouraged to review bag and security policies at AT&T Stadium before they arrive to "ensure smooth entry into the event," he said.

Dallas police say they could have a statement on security concerns as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, the department offered thoughts and prayers for those affected by the New Orleans incident, including injured officers, according to the spokesman.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in New Orleans and to the first responders who are working that incident," Ciesco said. "We're praying for the full and speedy recoveries of everyone who was injured, including the officers who were shot while heroically engaging the suspect."