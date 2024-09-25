NORTH TEXAS — A round of early morning storms rolled across North Texas Wednesday. There were a few reports of quarter-size hail and a warning for Dallas County.

By the time the morning commute began, the round of storms had pushed out of the metroplex. It dropped 1"-2" of rain in spots.

That was our last appreciable chance of rain for at least the next 10 days. Clouds cleared by afternoon and a brisk north wind ushered in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints were near 70° Wednesday morning but dropped to the 50s by the end of the day.

A very nice run of fall weather is in store for North Texas as we open the biggest State Fair in America this weekend.

The biggest weather story of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is unfolding right now. A massive category one hurricane, Helene, is forecast to rapidly intensify over historically warm gulf waters over the next 24 hours. It is predicted to become a major hurricane early Thursday and hit Florida as a Category Four.

This would be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida in seven years (Irma in 2017). Hurricane-force winds will rake the western coastline of Florida with 100+ winds expected in the Big Bend area at landfall.

The size of the storm is breathtaking. Tropical force winds (in yellow) extend over an almost 400-mile width.

The size of the storm will push a wall of seawater onto land. The National Hurricane Center predicts a peak storm surge close to 18 feet just on the east side of the eyewall.

Waves would be on top of this surge, happening at a time when winds will be close to 100mph. The word to use here is catastrophic.

The rain bands from Helene have already reached the Florida Peninsula. Helene will bring foot-plus rain amounts deep inland. The Flood threat will reach all the way up to Tennessee and the mountains of North Carolina.

Another remarkable thing about the current wind forecast of Helene. Hurricane-force winds could reach almost to Atlanta. A storm this size is slow to unwind as it makes landfall. Power outages are expected along a large swath.

This massive storm will produce minimum impact for North Texas. Friday and Saturday will see some clouds from this system. A breezy day is expected on Friday for the Fair opening. The 7-day forecast shows nothing in the 90s and no rain (or storms) ahead.