North Texas artists find new audiences through NFM's Black History Month exhibition

In celebration of Black History Month, Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony is highlighting local Black artists in a special exhibition. The artists say the opportunity is about more than sales – it's about being seen.

Sontonya Necheal describes her art as multilayered.

"If you kind of sit and spend time with the art and the work and allow it to speak to you spiritually, you can definitely feel a lot of emotion," she said.

She draws inspiration from her oldest son, who she says had a smile as big as Texas. He passed away eight years ago.

"That was very pivotal for me, emotionally," she said. "He sold my first commission piece during the time when I couldn't even afford to buy brushes and paint. I couldn't help but pour everything into my work."

Barriers to being discovered

Necheal said getting her work in front of audiences can be difficult.

"Especially, as a minority to get your work seen," she said. "A lot of times you can't go to a gallery and say, can you show my work."

That's why she's grateful to be among the North Texas artists invited to showcase and sell their work at Nebraska Furniture Mart as part of the store's Black History Month exhibition.

"This opportunity definitely gives a different clientele the ability to access a different culture," she said.

Store partnership continues to grow

Store leaders say this is their third year partnering with local artists.

On an average Saturday, about 10,000 customers visit the store.

"We have nine artists on board this year, and it's grown organically over time," Store Director Robert Kincheloe said. "The sales are five times better than last year, and that has equated to about 9xs better for the artists themselves. All the proceeds go straight back to the artist."

Art rooted in Black culture

Artist Charles Riley paints moments rooted in Black culture.

"I've painted a lot of things that I've seen from movies, TV shows, things that I grew up on," he said. "For Nebraska to celebrate Black culture, I think it's been amazing."

The artists believe the exposure will lead to more opportunities.

"I have gained several new collectors, and then I have a solo exhibition coming up tomorrow in Allen," Necheal said.

A legacy carried forward

Always by her side is her 7‑year‑old daughter.

"She is learning the ropes very early!" she said.

She says if her son could be here today…

"He would definitely say I'm proud of you, mom," she said.

The Black History Month exhibition at NFM runs through March 3.