Nexstar says it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after it returns to ABC

Nexstar Media on Tuesday said it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its television stations when the late-night show returns tonight after an almost week-long hiatus on ABC.

Nexstar's move parallels that of local TV station owner Sinclair, which on Monday said it would also continue to preempt the show after it returns to ABC. Both Nexstar and Sinclair own ABC-affiliated television stations.

On Tuesday, Nexstar said it will "monitor the show as it returns to ABC."

Last week, ABC had indefinitely preempted the show following comments Kimmel made on the show in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decisions by Nexstar and Sinclair, two of the largest owners of TV affiliates, mean "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" won't appear tonight on dozens of ABC stations in cities across the U.S.

At the same time, Nexstar has a $6.2 billion deal pending to purchase Tegna, a smaller rival, and requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission to move forward with the acquisition.

Last week, a Nexstar spokesperson told CBS News that the decision was "made unilaterally by the senior executive team at Nexstar, and they had no communication with the FCC or any government agency prior to making that decision."

Nextar operates 29 ABC affiliates, with its largest ABC market represented by WKRN-TV in Nashville. Sinclair runs about 40 ABC stations, including KOMO-TV in Seattle.