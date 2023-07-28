Newly released court documents reveal possible motive behind shooting at Cedar Hill medical clinic

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Newly released court documents have revealed a possible motive for the violent attack on a medical clinic in Cedar Hill earlier this week.

According to Bryan McGee's arrest warrant, his ex-girlfriend worked at the Methodist Family Health Center, where he is accused of shooting and injuring one person Tuesday afternoon.

In the warrant, McGee's ex-girlfriend revealed that "he choked her" in Glenn Heights the night before the shooting. She later reportedly told her sister that McGee had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, saying "if he could not have her no one could."

The next day, the report states McGee showed up in the lobby of the clinic with a gun.

Subsequently, a 62-year-old doctor and other staff began escorting people out of the building through the employee entry and exit doors, while some employees "ran to the back of the clinic and locked themselves in a closet," the warrant continues.

The doctor then started running toward a back exit, where he heard a gunshot and "immediately felt pain in his lower back region." He told police the shot did not knock him down, so he "kept running and ended up outside."

By that time, Cedar Hill police were already on the way and would soon corner McGee.

It was then that body camera footage shows McGee refusing commands from officers and firing at them before getting shot himself. He is currently in critical condition, but still faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The E. Belt Line Road clinic will remain closed while the doctor recovers from home. And while his identity is not being released due to privacy reasons, a Methodist Health System spokesperson said he "would like to thank the community for their support and the team at Methodist Dallas for the excellent care he received."