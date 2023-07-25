Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill police investigating after suspect opens fire inside medical building

By Annie Gimbel

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Cedar Hill are investigating after they say someone opened fire inside a medical building. 

It happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on July 25 in the 900 block of E. Beltline Road. 

Police said they detained the shooter. 

CBS News Texas has reached out for comment about potential victims. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 

