Cedar Hill police investigating after suspect opens fire inside medical building
CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Cedar Hill are investigating after they say someone opened fire inside a medical building.
It happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on July 25 in the 900 block of E. Beltline Road.
Police said they detained the shooter.
CBS News Texas has reached out for comment about potential victims.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
