Shooting at Cedar Hill medical center appears to be 'planned attack,' police say

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — More details are coming out about a shooting that left a physician injured at a Cedar Hill medical center Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. July 25 at the Methodist Family Health Center in the 900 block of E. Beltline Road. Someone had called police in the moments before to report they had seen a gunman walk inside with a gun.

Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said when officers arrived, they found a physician wounded on the ground in front of the clinic. He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he has since been released.

Police also reportedly saw the gunman—identified as 34-year-old Bryan McGee—leave in a black Chrysler sedan before he crashed it into another vehicle about a block away.

After the wreck, as many as five officers caught up with McGee and a shootout ensued.

On Wednesday, police shared both body and dash camera footage that shows McGee opening his car door at a busy intersection and firing his gun at officers, who quickly shot back. McGee then dropped his gun and the shooting stopped, but he shortly picked it back up and continued firing until officers "re-engaged" him to "stop the threat," police said.

Officers then approached McGee's vehicle, removed him from inside and began providing life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the attack appears to have been planned as McGee's ex-girlfriend worked at the clinic and was there at the time of the shooting. He is currently being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but additional charges could be on the way.

The officers involved have since been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"I'm proud of them. It's not an easy thing to do," Chief Reyes said. "At this point in time, we're gonna support them."