New dashboard breaks down fentanyl-related deaths in Texas
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There is a new tool available to the public that tracks the deadly impact of the fentanyl epidemic throughout Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott has launched a fentanyl dashboard on the Department of State Health Services' website.
The dashboard, below, shows drug poisoning deaths in orange and fentanyl-related deaths in blue.
So far, in 2023, there have been 540 deaths from fentanyl. Just last year, there were 2,100 deaths from fentanyl.
About a month ago, Abbott signed a bill that will classify fentanyl deaths as poisonings – it will go into effect in September. Additionally, it increases criminal penalties for producing, selling and distributing fentanyl.
