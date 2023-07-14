Watch CBS News
New dashboard breaks down fentanyl-related deaths in Texas

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There is a new tool available to the public that tracks the deadly impact of the fentanyl epidemic throughout Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott has launched a fentanyl dashboard on the Department of State Health Services' website. 

The dashboard, below, shows drug poisoning deaths in orange and fentanyl-related deaths in blue.

So far, in 2023, there have been 540 deaths from fentanyl. Just last year, there were 2,100 deaths from fentanyl.

About a month ago, Abbott signed a bill that will classify fentanyl deaths as poisonings – it will go into effect in September. Additionally, it increases criminal penalties for producing, selling and distributing fentanyl.

July 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

