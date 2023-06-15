Gov. Abbott signs bill classifying fentanyl deaths as poisonings

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that will classify fentanyl deaths as poisonings. It's something those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisonings were hoping to see.

Christina Pena's daughter had just graduated cosmetology school, becoming a manager at her job, when she died unexpectedly almost three years ago at 21.

"She was just finding herself, she was reaching a lot of her goals, she was saving up money," Pena said. "It was just a shock that that happened to her because she just was suffering from pain."

Angelina Rogers was recovering from a surgery when she was offered what she thought was an Oxycodone pill.

"She thought she was getting something for pain that she had already taken in the past from an ex-family friend," Pena said. "She took half of it and she didn't wake up."

Her death was documented as a fentanyl overdose, but her mom says the truth is she was poisoned.

"My daughter didn't accidentally overdose," she said. "When you overdose, it's because you know you're taking something intentionally."

Gov. Abbott now recognizing this, signing a bill that classifies fentanyl overdoses as poisonings.

The law, which will go into effect in September, will put this on a death certificate if lethal amount found in toxicology report.

Additionally, it increases criminal penalties for producing, selling and distributing fentanyl.

"Prosecute fentanyl deaths for what they are.. that is murders," Abbott said.

Pena couldn't agree more.

"I feel like if this law would've been in effect a few years ago when my daughter passed away, I feel like possibly she could still be here with these other children too," she said.