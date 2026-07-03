New DART Silver Line eases travel to Addison Kaboom Town!

Lawn chairs in hand, hundreds of North Texans used DART's new silver line to get to Addison for the city's big Fourth of July celebration, Kaboom Town!

"I didn't want to drive," said Sara Berry, who rode the train for the first time. "I didn't want to deal with all the traffic and the congestion, and I had never ridden this line before, and I wanted to check it out."

CBS News Texas jumped on the new line to speak to riders using the line for the first time. Our team started in Carrollton and made its way to Addison.

"I'm excited about going on the train," said a young girl who was eager about the train, waiting with her family.

"I seen it on the news, that there's going to be so many people," said Timothy Sanchez. "I think they said like 500,000 or something like that, and so I figured we could take the DART and try to save some time getting out of Addison."

Almost every single person CBS News Texas spoke to on the Silver Line was headed to Kaboom Town.

"Tell Doug Dunbar thanks because he's the one on the air, who last night reminded me that the silver line would be going to Addison Circle," said Philip Holden.

The four-decade tradition usually causes a traffic mess in the area.

"There was so much gridlock after the show, and now we just get done, get on the train and it takes us within a couple minutes from home," said another rider.

But with trains running every 30 minutes throughout the night, organizers hope this new alternative helps alleviate some of the chaos for the annual event.

"We've just been waiting on the transit for years, so we're super excited to have it, it's really a great benefit with our events," said Mary Rosenbleeth, the marketing & tourism director with the City of Addison.

For first-time riders, overall, the new line earned positive reviews.

"Online it's real hard to see schedules and stuff, like to see the times and when the trains are running, so maybe if there's just better information on that," said one rider.

"To die for, easy, simple, simple, simple," said another.