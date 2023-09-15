Watch CBS News
New Barbie doll in honor of salsa queen Celia Cruz debuts for Hispanic Heritage Month

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI --  Celia Cruz, known as the "Queen of Salsa," now has a Barbie doll that was introduced to honor her as part of Hispanic Heritage Month

The tribute for the iconic singer was posted this week on Barbie's official Instagram page.

The doll is sold out on the Mattel Creations website but email updates on arrivals are provided.

Cruz won numerous awards including five Grammys, a National Medal of the Arts and a posthumous Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.  

