Nevada, Texas, mayor urges TxDOT to fix deadly FM 1138 intersection after latest crash

Leaders in the small Collin County community of Nevada say one of the most dangerous intersections in North Texas sits just outside their town, and they're urging the state to address it.

A teenager is in critical condition after a crash earlier this week at FM 1138 and County Road 541, the latest in a series of wrecks residents believe could have been prevented. Photos from the scene show Nevada volunteer firefighters working to save the young man.

Mayor Don Deering says the crash reminded him of the death of 18-year-old Bradon Kidd, who was killed in 2023 while driving to a high school graduation party.

"It's heartbreaking stuff here," Deering said. "I'm sorry … it's emotion and frustration because we as a community can't really do anything about it."

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Deering says he warns his own family to be cautious when driving through the intersection.

"This is an intersection where I tell my wife when we drive it, we need to be extra mindful," he said.

Because the intersection sits outside Nevada's city limits, the city cannot make major changes on its own.

Deering and local firefighters say they have repeatedly asked the Texas Department of Transportation to address what they describe as dangerous blind spots and chronic speeding. They want traffic lights installed, not just guardrails, and say TXDOT appeared to begin that process years ago but never finished it.

Deering says he worries Nevada's size plays a role in the lack of progress.

"It breaks my heart to know that one of our great state entities, TxDOT, is providing all these fantastic roads and all these improvements for us, and it's just not getting done here in Nevada," he said. "Is it because we are small? We're not the big Planos or Friscos of the world. We want the same attention those guys are getting. We have people dying here – it's ridiculous."

TXDOT has not responded to requests for comment. When asked what kind of response he has received from the state, Deering said, "Very little."

The mayor says he hopes the state acts before another family loses a loved one.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.