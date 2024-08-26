Neighborhoods "more peaceful" as violent crime drops in Dallas for 4th year in a row

DALLAS — Out of a job and looking for something new, Adriana Espinoza opened the Monarca Fruteria in Vickery Meadows 10 years ago.

Almost immediately, she wondered if it was a mistake.

"My windows were broken the first day of business, and it was scary," she said. "And I told myself, what on earth did I get myself into?"

The area has been a persistent hot spot for crime, but she's noticed a change in the past few years.

"It's much, much better. Like right now, you can see it seems more peaceful," she said, pointing at the parking lot in front. "All this used to be people gathering and being drunk and stuff."

Violent crime in Dallas has been steadily dropping since 2021 when the newly hired police chief, Eddie Garcia, introduced a violent crime reduction plan.

As another summer comes to an end, it's clear the trend is continuing for the 4th year in a row.

Dallas police report violent crime overall is down more than 12% since this time last year.

It's had 33 fewer murder victims and nearly 600 fewer victims of aggravated assault.

"I'm proud of our amazing men and women who continue to serve and protect our city with professionalism and determination," said Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement to CBS News Texas. "We could not do this alone. We are lucky to have the support of our Mayor, Council Members, Interim City Manager and our community. As we're in our fourth straight year of crime reduction in the City of Dallas, now is not the time to ease up. For us, one victim is too many, and there is more work to be done. But this city, this community, and the Dallas Police Department are all in, together to fight and prevent crime."

With fewer officers than it had a decade ago, the city has had to look for ways to work smarter and for solutions outside policing.

It reports that 43 percent of street lights in high-risk areas have been converted to brighter LED lights. Crisis intervention teams meet with repeat 911 callers to try to address underlying causes. Dozens of properties each month get assessed for ways to curb crime through environmental design, like trimmed hedges and working security gates.

Private investment is paying off too.

The 7-Eleven on the corner blasts opera music to try to deter loitering, and Espinoza is refreshing her menu thanks to a small grant from Wells Fargo.

"That's really helped out a lot," she said.

As the neighborhood has improved, so has the business she took a risk on years ago.

"I see more people around – more parents, more kids," she said.

And, it gives her hope for the future.