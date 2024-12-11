Near-freezing Wednesday morning followed by sunny, seasonal day across North Texas

Wednesday morning was cold across North Texas with many locations dipping to near freezing.

With winds near 5 to 10 mph though, many places felt in the 20s this morning. It was a morning for the big coats, earmuffs, scarfs and gloves.

Clear skies led to a great sunrise across North Texas. Expect the sunshine to be out in full force on Wednesday as a surface high-pressure shifts to the south.

With the sunshine in full force and surface winds turning southwest later in the day, expect temperatures to warm to the upper 50s to low 60s making for a near-seasonal afternoon.

Clouds make a return to the forecast on Thursday and by Friday, it will be cloudy across North Texas. With the cloud cover, rain chances return Friday into Saturday with another storm system forecast to move into North Texas starting next week.

The rain and storms on Monday look to be more widespread as of this writing, but it is too early to determine if the storms will reach strong to marginal severe limits. The timing also will change between now and then.

A strong front is on the way by Monday, dropping high temperatures from near 70 to the upper 50s on Tuesday.

