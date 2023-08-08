National Whataburger Day: Some complain they can't get their free burgers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- What was to be a day of celebration left a sour taste in the mouths of some fast food lovers.

The beloved Texas staple Whataburger celebrated its 73rd birthday on Tuesday by proclaiming Aug. 8 National Whataburger Day. To mark the occasion, the San Antonio-based chain offered anyone a free Whataburger through its rewards program on the Whataburger app.

But around lunchtime Tuesday, some social media users posted about their disappointment, as they were unable to log in to the Whataburger app, or were receiving error messages.

@Whataburger the app keeps crashing on national burger day and I can’t redeem :( pic.twitter.com/d6kMfBSdvd — Angelo (@ASOrtizVela) August 8, 2023

"How am I supposed to celebrate with the app down?" one user asked.

@Whataburger how am I supposed to celebrate with the app down? — Isaiah the Wav (@Isaiah_Colin) August 8, 2023

"Lots of unhappy customers. What a marketing nightmare..." wrote another.

@CBSNewsTexas your story needs to be about how @Whataburger’s app crashed so no one can actually get the free burgers. Lots of unhappy customers. What a marketing nightmare… — Elon Musk (@yogauppercut) August 8, 2023

A CBS News Texas producer also ran into problems accessing the Whataburger app and placing an order.

Not everyone came away from National Whataburger Day disappointed, however, with some posting pictures of their free burgers.

On top of a free burger, I got a nifty table tent. My @Whataburger location went all out celebrating.



*If you have the Whataburger app, you have a free burger offer under rewards. Only valid today. The table tents are available while supplies last.#NationalWhataburgerDay 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ntR55YxQey — Rachel (@averyfan) August 8, 2023

CBS News Texas has reached out to Whataburger about the complaints, and will update this story when we get a response.