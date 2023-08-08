National Whataburger Day: Some complain they can't get their free burgers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- What was to be a day of celebration left a sour taste in the mouths of some fast food lovers.
The beloved Texas staple Whataburger celebrated its 73rd birthday on Tuesday by proclaiming Aug. 8 National Whataburger Day. To mark the occasion, the San Antonio-based chain offered anyone a free Whataburger through its rewards program on the Whataburger app.
But around lunchtime Tuesday, some social media users posted about their disappointment, as they were unable to log in to the Whataburger app, or were receiving error messages.
"How am I supposed to celebrate with the app down?" one user asked.
"Lots of unhappy customers. What a marketing nightmare..." wrote another.
A CBS News Texas producer also ran into problems accessing the Whataburger app and placing an order.
Not everyone came away from National Whataburger Day disappointed, however, with some posting pictures of their free burgers.
CBS News Texas has reached out to Whataburger about the complaints, and will update this story when we get a response.
