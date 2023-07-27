Whataburger celebrates upcoming birthday by giving away free burgers

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new national holiday is quickly approaching.

National Whataburger Day is on Aug. 8, in celebration of the restaurant's 73rd birthday.

The celebration will include free Whataburgers for reward app users on Aug. 7 and 8.

In addition to giving away free Whataburgers, the company is relieving $73,000 of school lunch debt in local communities – that's $1,000 for every year the restaurant has been in business.

For the table tent collectors, they're also handing out inaugural National Whataburger Day tents to those who visit the restaurant on their birthday.

Find more information about getting your free Whataburger here.