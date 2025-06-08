Los Angeles anti-ICE protesters clash with police, set fires downtown amid National Guard deployment

National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after being ordered into the city by President Trump in response to a weekend of violent clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters triggered by immigration enforcement operations in the area on Friday.

Protesters clashed with soldiers on Sunday afternoon after a crowd gathered near the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown. Images captured by CBS News Los Angeles showed members of the National Guard using what appeared to be tear gas and firing non-lethal rounds toward some groups of demonstrators.

Large-scale protests have sprouted throughout L.A. County including in the Westlake District, downtown L.A. and Paramount, and have escalated to violence on several occasions, following a large-scale operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday. A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News that multiple federal law enforcement officers were injured during confrontations with protesters on Friday and Saturday.

During a Sunday evening news conference, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said 39 people had been arrested in total, 29 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. McDonnell also addressed accusations that the police department was slow to respond to the unrest.

"We can't participate in any way in civil immigration enforcement," McDonnell said, noting that the department must comply with the California Values Act, also known as SB 54, which prohibits local and state law enforcement agencies from assisting federal immigration enforcement actions.

"Federal partners have been reticent to provide information to us before something happens because of that reason," McDonnell said.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday night that he'd deploy the guard in response to the protests. In a post to his Truth Social late Saturday night local time, Trump called the events in L.A. "two days of violence, clashes and unrest."

He posted again on Sunday, saying that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and that L.A. Mayor Karen Bass should "apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots."

"These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists," the post said. "Remember, NO MASKS!"

A Presidential Memoranda issued Saturday stated that at least 2,000 National Guard troops were going to be deployed. The majority of the soldiers are from the California National Guard, a Defense Department official told CBS News.

The U.S. military's Northern Command also confirmed to CBS News that 300 National Guard troops were in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, specifically in Paramount, Compton and the downtown area. They also said that 500 active-duty U.S. Marines based at Twentynine Palms were in "prepared to deploy" status and were ready to augment the National Guard if ordered to do so.

Newsom on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump's military deployment, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" in a post to X. In another post he said that Mr. Trump was "escalating the situation."

"The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle," he said in another post. "Don't give them one."

He formally requested that Mr. Trump rescind the deployment of troops to L.A. in a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying there was "no need" for the National Guard.

"State and local authorities are the most appropriate ones to evaluate the need for resources to safeguard life and property," Newsom's letter said. "Indeed, the decision to deploy the National Guard, without appropriate training or orders, risks seriously escalating the situation."

On Sunday afternoon, Newsom's office confirmed that he was in Los Angeles. He met with Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonell and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, shown in a picture posted to his X account.

"We're here to keep the peace — not play into Trump's political games," the post said.

Bass called the deployment of the National Guard a "chaotic escalation" of the situation in a post to X.

"The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it's felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk," she said in part. "This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took to X to share a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos," her statement said.

Standing outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center before violent clashes began on Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents parts of South L.A., called Mr. Trump's deployment of the National Guard a "disruption."

"People have to stand up for what is right," she said.

In a statement to CBS News, an ICE spokesperson said immigration enforcement operations have resulted in the arrest of a "domestic abuser" and a "child rapist."

"Irresponsible politicians continue to push dangerous and misleading rhetoric that puts communities and law enforcement at risk," the statement reads. "Even the Los Angeles Police Departments referred to violent riots yesterday as 'peaceful protests.' Americans can look at the videos and images and see with their own eyes that they are dangerous not 'peaceful.'"

Protesters clash with law enforcement again

A massive crowd of protesters in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025, as demonstrations against immigration operations continue for third straight day. KCAL News

For the third straight day, some protesters and activists gathered in downtown L.A. to protest the ongoing operations and presence of federal authorities in the city.

The situation appeared calm to start on Sunday, with CBS News Los Angeles reporters at the scene reporting no signs of conflict until about 3 p.m., when a large group of demonstrators marched from the steps of L.A. City Hall to the federal building, where the detention center is located.

They began to clash with the large group of federal agents located outside of the building, including some who looked to be members of the National Guard. In response to the escalation, which police said involved people throwing projectiles and concrete in their direction, the LAPD issued a Tactical Alert for the entire city.

"An UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared for the area of Alameda between 2nd St and Aliso St. A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued. Arrests are being made. To our media partners, please keep a safe distance from active operations," said a post on X by LAPD's Central Division.

Two officers were injured when two motorcyclists tried to breach the LAPD skirmish line in front of the detention center, police said. Both of those people were detained.

A Waymo vehicle on fire in the midst of protests in downtown Los Angeles. KCAL News

Several blocks away, CBS News Los Angeles reporters saw a smaller crowd of people vandalizing as many as six Waymo driverless vehicles in the area. They were seen spray painting the cars, throwing objects and jumping on the windshields.

A short time later, all six of those vehicles were set on fire as the large crowd looked on. Plumes of smoke billowed over the downtown landscape.

The flames from the vehicles continued to burn for some time and there were several small explosions seen in footage filmed from CBS News Los Angeles' helicopter.

While the demonstrations continued, some people used chairs, garbage ins and street signs to block the road at Temple and Main Street. A few blocks away a Metro bus was stopped by demonstrators. Some were seen spray painting the sides with anti-ICE messages from helicopter footage.

The crowd moved into the city's Civic Center at around 5 p.m. Some demonstrators were seen setting fireworks from the CBS News Los Angeles helicopter as LAPD officers on horseback attempted to push the crowd back.

A little before 9 p.m., LAPD's Central Division said on X that "Downtown Los Angeles has been declared as an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY. You are to leave the Downtown Area immediately."

The crowd of demonstrators began to move into the LA Live area, near Crypto.com Arena, at 9:30 p.m., LAPD officers said. They were blocking traffic on Figueroa Street and 11th Street.

They moved through the city despite the area-wide dispersal order, still lighting fireworks and throwing projectiles at police vehicles driving by. Several fires were set in dumpsters and trash bins and at least one store had windows shattered by alleged looters. Dozens of building were tagged with graffiti, including both the LAPD Headquarters and the old Los Angeles Times building.

Footage from the CBS News Los Angeles helicopter showed that multiple windows of the the police headquarters had been shattered as well.

As the events continued, both LAPD and LASD personnel could be seen working to quell the situation. Sheriff Luna said that more than 100 deputies were deployed to assist both LAPD and CHP at around 6 p.m., and that mutual assistance was also requested from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Demonstrators flood the 101 Freeway as immigration operation protests continue for third day in Los Angeles. KCAL News

Crowd swarms 101 Freeway

Just before 4 p.m., demonstrators moved onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic on the busy thoroughfare. They blocked the Aliso Street offramp and several lanes while hundreds of others watched from the Main Street overpass.

In response, the California Highway Patrol closed the entire stretch of freeway that runs through the downtown area. Dozens of CHP officers were seen as they also entered the freeway, stopping under the overpass in a line. They completely overtook southbound lanes, moving protesters back, though the majority of the crowd remained on the other side of the freeway.

Several people were seen being taken into custody from the CBS helicopter's aerial view. Officers deployed multiple smoke-filled canisters at the feet of the crowd. Some people attempted to kick the canisters back in the direction of law enforcement.

The crowd was completely moved from the road by 5 p.m.

With multiple CHP patrol vehicles still parked on the freeway, people began to throw objects over the side of the overpass. They were seen throwing street signs, fireworks, e-scooters and pieces of concrete with the CBS News Los Angeles helicopter overhead.

Some of the cars sustained visible damage before officers began deploying non-lethal canisters of smoke towards the crowd. Though they briefly dispersed, they returned to the area and continued to throw items, one of which caught a CHP vehicle on fire.

As some officers tried to get into their vehicles, some of the people were seen throwing cement in their direction.

Because of the debris and damaged cars now in the road, the southbound 101 Freeway was expected to remain closed until further notice, LAPD said. It's unclear when the cleanup process would begin.

In nearby Pasadena, a small gathering began Sunday afternoon after federal officers were spotted at a local hotel, a city spokesperson confirmed.

Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo said in a statement that no enforcement activity was confirmed.

"We understand the anxiety and fear that these reports can create for many in our community," he said. "I urge our community to remain calm, united, and peaceful, and not be baited or provoked into violence. The right to peacefully assemble and express ourselves is a fundamental part of who we are—not just as Pasadenans, but as Americans."

How this all started

The new military presence in L.A. comes after three days of clashes between protesters and law enforcement, following a large-scale I.C.E. operation in the city Friday.

On Friday evening, multiple immigration operations were conducted across L.A., primarily in the Westlake District, downtown and South L.A., ICE officials confirmed. A single operation at a job site Friday resulted in the arrest of 44 unauthorized immigrants, ICE told CBS News on Sunday. An additional 77 were arrested around the same time frame in the greater L.A. area.

The exact charges of those arrests were not yet clear as of Sunday afternoon.

ICE confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles that four federal search warrants were served at three locations in L.A. on Friday night. As news of those warrants spread, protests broke out. The most notable of which was Friday night, and took place outside the Federal Building in downtown L.A. after demonstrators learned that detainees were allegedly being held inside.

As tensions escalated and some protesters threw objects toward law enforcement, the Los Angeles Police Department eventually issued an unlawful assembly declaration and a dispersal order. Dozens of officers sporting riot gear and shields formed a skirmish line.

A federal law enforcement official with knowledge of the operations tells CBS News that ICE requested assistance from LAPD multiple times over the course of Friday night. That same official said it took local authorities more than two hours to honor that request, although a senior city official in L.A. told CBS News that it took LAPD 55 minutes to respond, not two hours.

A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. Eric Thayer / AP

On Saturday, protests centered in on the city of Paramount after ICE and other federal law enforcement officers were spotted. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement that there was no ICE "raid" on Saturday in Paramount, but instead the agents were staging at an office.

The protests in Paramount eventually spilled over into Compton, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered around a car that was set on fire in the middle of the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, near Dale's Donuts,

Images captured at the scene by CBS News Los Angeles showed law enforcement deploying what appeared to be tear gas to disperse crowds and shooting non-lethal munitions at some protesters.

Going forward

U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents parts of L.A.'s South Bay, tells CBS News that ICE enforcement and removal operations are expected daily for the next 30 days in LA County.

A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News that deputies with LA County Sheriff's Office are now assisting ICE officials with perimeter protection, although they will not be assisting with any immigration enforcement efforts.

