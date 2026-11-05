From "Dragon Ball Z" composer to Texas attorney general, meet Democrat Nathan Johnson

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson, a North Texas native who described himself as a "serious guy" on the campaign trail, has promised a back-to-basics approach to the state's top legal office.

Johnson, 58, defeated Republican Mayes Middleton, an oil and gas heir and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. His victory makes him the first Democrat elected Texas attorney general since 1994, when Dan Morales won reelection.

Born in Fort Worth, Johnson is a Democratic state senator and Dallas attorney who has served in the Texas Legislature since 2019. He will succeed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who lost his bid for the U.S. Senate to Democrat James Talarico.

What are Nathan Johnson's priorities as Texas attorney general?

Throughout his campaign, Johnson pledged to move away from partisan political battles and refocus the attorney general's office on its core responsibilities, including consumer protection, fighting corruption and enforcing child support obligations.

"The Attorney General's Office is intended to be one of the most powerful, benevolent agencies that the framers ever created," Johnson told CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink during the campaign.

Johnson has also said he would be willing to sue the Trump administration if he believes the federal government is violating the law or overstepping its authority in Texas.

"I'm not running for this office just so I can be fighting all the time," Johnson told Fink, emphasizing that the government has responsibilities beyond political and legal disputes.

Who is Nathan Johnson? A look at his political career and background

Johnson has represented Dallas County's Senate District 16 since 2019, after unseating Republican incumbent Don Huffines in the 2018 election. His victory flipped a seat Republicans had controlled for more than three decades.

Over four legislative sessions, Johnson authored approximately 433 bills, 134 of which became law, according to his campaign. His legislative work has focused on issues including Texas' power grid, health care, consumer protection, data privacy and artificial intelligence.

File images. Nathan Johnson, the first Democrat elected Texas attorney general in more than 30 years, has an unconventional background that includes composing music for "Dragon Ball Z." Getty Images

His campaign also credits him with helping develop and secure $2 billion in funding for backup power systems at critical facilities, including water treatment plants and nursing homes, as well as facilities serving emergency responders.

Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Arizona in 1990 and a law degree from the University of Texas in 1993. He works as a commercial litigation attorney and mediator at the Dallas office of Thompson Coburn LLP.

But Johnson's professional background extends beyond law and politics. He previously ran a music production company and composed scores for the English-language version of "Dragon Ball Z," including 67 episodes and five movies, according to his campaign website.

Johnson has three adult children and enjoys swimming, reading and making peanut butter, his campaign said.