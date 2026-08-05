Mystics erase 20‑point deficit to stun Wings for fifth straight WNBA win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Cotie McMahon added a season‑high 18 points, and the Washington Mystics rallied from 20 down to beat the Dallas Wings 96-92 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Washington trailed 76-56 with three minutes left in the third quarter before storming back. The Mystics opened the fourth with a 12-0 run to tie it at 86 with 3:38 remaining.

McMahon converted a three-point play with three minutes left to give Washington its first lead at 89-88. Sonia Citron followed with back‑to‑back baskets in the lane to push the Mystics ahead 93-88 with 1:12 to play.

A foul on Washington was overturned with 33.2 seconds remaining, and McMahon scored at the other end for a 95-90 advantage.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Cotie McMahon #23 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against Alanna Smith #8 of the Dallas Wings during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on August 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Citron and Georgia Amoore each finished with 12 points for Washington (17-12). Kiki Iriafen added 11 points, and Michaela Onyenwere scored 10.

Jessica Shepard had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season, and Alanna Smith added 21 points and 11 boards for Dallas (19-12). Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 15. The Wings were held to 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Wings: Host Golden State on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Mystics: Host Atlanta on Friday.