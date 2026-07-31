Mystics beat the Wings 81-75 for 1st 4-game winning streak since 2020

Shakira Austin scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and nine rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 81-75 on Friday night.

Washington (16-12) has won four straight for the first time since September 2020.

Cotie McMahon made Washington's final field goal with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 71-68 lead. Then, the Mystics closed it out by going 10 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Sonia Citron finished with 16 points for Washington despite going 3 of 18 from the field. Citron went 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, while Dallas only attempted 13.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball in the second quarter against Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Greg Fiume / Getty Images

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (18-11) with 23 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half. The Wings have lost three of their last four games.

Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the fourth to give Dallas its first lead, 64-63, since the opening two minutes of the game. It was her first field goal of the second half.

Wings: Host Connecticut on Sunday.

Mystics: Host the Wings again Wednesday night