Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' owner sues My Chemical Romance, Live Nation over look-alike uniforms worn during concerts

The company that owns the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is taking legal action against My Chemical Romance and Live Nation over performers wearing uniforms resembling the cheerleaders' iconic look during the band's shows, according to court documents.

Pro Silver Star Ltd. filed legal action seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction after dancers wore the look-alike uniforms during My Chemical Romance's performances at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

During the band's performance of "Teenagers," dancers dressed in similar-looking uniforms joined the show. The performers later returned with fake guns and took part in a staged shootout with other performers.

Brent Truman, Co-Chair of Munsch Hardt's Sports & Entertainment practice group, said companies with valuable brands often take legal action to protect their brands.

"When people and companies, big companies have very valuable brands, they're going to go out there and try to protect them," Truman said.

Truman said high-profile artists can face additional scrutiny when their performances involve recognizable brands.

"And so, when you are a big name, you have a target on your back," he said. "And also, the law affords you less protections with lots of causes of action than your average person or me or my neighbor or something like that."

Lauren, a My Chemical Romance fan, attended three shows and said she was excited to see the cheerleaders on stage.

"The original music video for 'Teenagers' had cheerleaders in it," she said.

Lauren said she thought the dancers fit the show's broader commentary and enjoyed the role they played in supporting the band.

In its legal filing, Pro Silver Star said it takes no issue with My Chemical Romance's music, artistic ambitions or message. The company said it wants the performers to stop wearing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform while delivering that message.

Truman said the case raises questions about creative expression and how companies protect their brands. He noted that disputes can arise when artists express ideas in ways that major brands oppose.

My Chemical Romance has not responded to the filing.

Live Nation Entertainment, which is also named in the lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment.

Pro Silver Star is seeking damages, the defendants' profits, attorney's fees and other costs, but the filing does not specify a dollar amount. The company is also asking the court to permanently bar the defendants from using the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform, or a confusingly similar costume, in performances and certain promotional materials.

A judge could decide whether to temporarily restrict the use of the costumes while the lawsuit proceeds. The company's request for a permanent ban will be addressed as the case proceeds.