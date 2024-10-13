Watch CBS News
Multiple boats catch fire at Grapevine marina

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

GRAPEVINE — Multiple boats at Silver Lake Marina in Grapevine Lake caught fire Sunday, the marina said.

The Grapevine Fire Department responded and the fire was contained to five to six boats, according to Silver Lake Marina and the Grapevine Police Department.

In a letter to members Sunday, the marina said that the area is closed while the authorities conduct their investigation; however, it will shuttle members by boat to unaffected slips, if needed, beginning Monday. The marina is asking members and the public to avoid the area as police work to control congested traffic on Fairway Drive.

CBS News Texas reached out to the Grapevine Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

