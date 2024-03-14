More allegations of abuse surface in Arlington group living home

TARRANT COUNTY — A North Texas woman charged with endangering a disabled client at one of her group living homes is facing more allegations of abuse, neglect and theft from the people she was supposed to be taking care of.

Investigators say Regla "Su" Becquer operated multiple unlicensed group care homes in Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie under Love and Caring for People, LLC.

Steven Kelly Pankratz was referred to one of the facilities after a hospital stay for sepsis and a broken ankle that made it difficult to get around.

"Tough guy, good guy, very sweet person," said Chris Devendorf of Pankratz, his brother. "Loved animals, loved cats, loved people. Very nice guy. Hard worker."

Devendorf quickly became suspicious of how Becquer was treating him.

"She just wasn't letting anyone talk to him," he said. "She was always on the phone call even when I did talk to him."

Search warrants detail similar complaints from family members of other clients, who said Becquer would limit access to their loved ones and move them between different homes.

According to court documents, one client even told his family he was being poisoned. When they asked Becquer about why their loved one was so disoriented, she allegedly told them "She gives the residents 'something' so they won't try to run or walk away."

Devendorf worries Pankratz might have been drugged, especially given his behavior during what turned out to be their last conversation in January.

"It was a different type of Kelly," Devendorf said. "Something was definitely wrong with him."

The next day, Devendorf was told his brother had died. The medical examiner hasn't completed Pankratz's autopsy yet, so his cause of death is unclear.

Investigators say Pankratz is one of at least 13 people who have died in homes operated by Becquer's company since September 2022.

"It's disturbing," said Devendorf, who believes his brother would still be alive today if he hadn't gone to one of the group homes. "It's definitely disturbing."

He not only wants to see more charges brought against Becquer but to also raise awareness about these boarding homes.

"They need to be licensed and have guidelines, go through different procedures through the state," he said.

Hospitals often refer patients to unlicensed community living homes when they don't meet the criteria for care at a licensed group home. Cities can pass their own ordinances to regulate these unlicensed board homes; they are not regulated by the state.

Investigators would like to speak to any current or past clients of Love and Caring for People LLC and/or clients' family members, and are asking them to call a special tip line that has been set up at (817) 575-3230.

Becquer, 49 years old, is currently facing one count of Abandoning / Endangering an Individual Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.