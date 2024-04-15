Monday will look cloudy before severe storms move in overnight

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! We're tracking a few strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas tonight.

As we move through this Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies. A couple of sprinkles are possible, but most of the rain will likely hold off until tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas meteorologists have a weather alert posted for tonight into early Tuesday for the threat of strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas. Storms will likely impact our area from about 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Areas west of I-35 and north of I-20 will see some of the strongest storms tonight, with large hail and gusty winds as the biggest threats ahead of a dry line.

CBS News Texas

As the storms move east, a strong CAP will be in place toward the Metroplex, limiting some storm development. In fact, as storms push closer to the I-35 corridor, some of the storms may weaken a bit over the Metroplex.

CBS News Texas

Still, don't let your guard down - the storms could still pose a hail and damaging wind threat into early Tuesday morning as they move east.

CBS News Texas

After a few morning showers and isolated storms Tuesday, we'll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday brings another chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees!

CBS News Texas

By late Friday, rain chances will ramp up ahead of a cold front that will stall near our area on Saturday. Saturday looks soggy with widespread rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.