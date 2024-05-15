Mom concerned after knife-threatening incident at North Texas school: "I want something done other than, 'I'm sorry.'"

Mom concerned after knife-threatening incident at North Texas school: "I want something done other t

Mom concerned after knife-threatening incident at North Texas school: "I want something done other t

Mom concerned after knife-threatening incident at North Texas school: "I want something done other t

GARLAND — The end of the school year can't get here fast enough for Sha'Brittany Clay who's still upset about what happened to her 10-year-old son last week inside Couch Elementary in Garland.

"I want something done other than, 'I'm sorry,'" said Clay.

The mother of the 4th-grade student says she got a call last Wednesday from Garland Police alerting her about another student who was facing criminal charges because the other student allegedly had a knife to Clay's child's neck.

But what she was told after that made her even more upset.

"Supposedly it happened Tuesday," said Clay. "I didn't receive a call until Wednesday."

Clay says her son fortunately wasn't injured from reportedly having a knife held to his throat.

His mother says he never mentioned what happened that day and almost 24 hours passed before she was notified by the school.

"I'm very upset that I was not contacted during that time because it could've been a life-or-death situation with my child," Clay said.

Garland ISD issued this statement to CBS News Texas which says in part:

"Our campus leaders and SRO responded swiftly, following the student code of conduct and district protocols to ensure an appropriate response. Garland ISD has zero tolerance for these behaviors, and the student involved is no longer at the school."

The mother of the alleged victim says she was given a weak excuse from the school about why she wasn't notified until the next day.

"The excuse was that they got busy," said Clay. "I want something done other than, 'I'm sorry.'"

Clay says after staying home a few days last week her son is back in class and adjusting well despite the frightening experience.

But it's not over for her until she's assured it won't happen again.

"I'm not OK with that the only thing that they said was sorry," Clay said. "That they did not contact me at the time."