Mix of clouds and sunshine in store for your Monday

Light rain in the Monday forecast

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through this Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible, but we're not expecting a washout. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the low 50s.

On Tuesday, highs will climb into the mid 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies and breezy winds from the south, gusting to 30 mph. A late-day shower or storm is possible ahead of a dryline.

By Wednesday, breezy winds will boost our highs into the lower 80s. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

Heads up! First Alert Meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Thursday and Friday.

A strong cold front will push in from our northwest, giving way to another round of storms that could be strong to severe Thursday.

The main weather threats are hail and damaging winds. Periods of heavy rain are possible.

Some of our forecast models keep the rain and storms around into Friday.

The storm timeline still needs to be hashed out, but we'll keep you posted.

High temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and St. Patrick's Day this Sunday.