Missing woman found alive in submerged Jeep in Texas lake

A missing woman was found alive inside a Jeep submerged in a Texas lake, two days after she was reported missing.

A woman pulled out of a submerged jeep after being reported missing. Marion County Sheriff Office

On Friday, a fisherman called the authorities to report that he could see a car at Lake O' the Pines, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The fisherman described seeing a black jeep about forty feet from the lake's boat ramp.

The authorities discovered the woman in the car once they began to prepare to remove it from the lake. She was pulled from the water safely and taken to a nearby hospital. Capt. Chuck Rogers of the Marion County Sheriff's Office told NPR, "We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water."

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Police Department in Texas. Her identity has not been made public.