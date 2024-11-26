Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still considering a Mike McCarthy contract extension

Days after the Dallas Cowboys snapped their five-game losing streak, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he's still considering extending head coach Mike McCarthy's contract.

During his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones seemed to shut down rumors that McCarthy would be let go after this season.

"I don't think that's crazy at all. It's not crazy," he said on his weekly radio show. "Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. This is a Super Bowl-winning coach."

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the team, which as of Nov. 24 has a 4-7 record going into Thanksgiving. He's been with the team since 2020, when they went 6-10 and lost quarterback Dak Prescott for 10 games.

Following that season, the Cowboys had three straight 12-5 seasons but have stayed 1-3 in the playoffs.

"Mike McCarthy has been there, done that. He has great ideas," Jones said. "In no place in my body language or anything else have you seen indications to what we're going to be doing with this staff at the end of this year. We've got a lot of football left."