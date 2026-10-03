Mico Rodriguez, one of the original Mi Cocina founders, dies

Mico Rodriguez, one of the original founders of Mi Cocina and a longtime figure in the Dallas restaurant scene, has died, the company announced.

Rodriguez, 68, helped found Mi Cocina in 1991 and was one of the original partners behind M Crowd Restaurant Group.

In announcing his death, Mi Cocina remembered Rodriguez for his contributions to the company, his relationships with employees, and his influence on the local restaurant industry.

"Over the years, he touched the lives of so many people across our company and had a meaningful impact on those who worked alongside him," Mi Cocina said in an Instagram post. "... We're grateful for the role he played in bringing it all to life, and we extend our condolences to his family and loved ones."

Mia's Tex Mex Restaurant

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.