Mexican man convicted after using dead infant's identity for more than 40 years, prosecutors say

A Mexican man who used a deceased American infant's identity for more than 40 years, obtaining a U.S. passport and committing multiple drug offenses under the stolen name, has been convicted of federal identity theft and passport fraud, prosecutors said.

Vidal Blanco-Blas, 62, was convicted Friday in federal court in Dallas of making false statements on a U.S. passport application and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

"Exploiting the identity of a deceased American infant to sneak into the U.S and conceal a decades-long life of crime and fraud is an appalling act that undermines the integrity of our immigration system and erodes trust in our nation's most vital security documents," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.

In a news release, prosecutors said Blanco-Blas assumed the identity of Julio Cesar Torres, an American citizen who died in Mexico at about 3 months old, and used the stolen name for more than four decades after entering the U.S.

Barbed wire on prison fence. (Source: Storyblocks)

Under the false identity, Blanco-Blas obtained a Social Security number, a Texas driver's license, a voter registration card, and a U.S. passport, authorities said.

Witnesses testified that Blanco-Blas instructed his daughter to pretend he was her uncle, Julio Cesar Torres, when they were in public.

Prosecutors said the deception even extended to his own family. Witnesses testified that Blanco-Blas told his daughter to pretend he was her uncle, Julio Cesar Torres, whenever they were in public.

Blanco-Blas also had a lengthy criminal record under the stolen name. According to prosecutors, he previously received an 84-month prison sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a 120-month sentence for marijuana possession, and a 21-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute up to 30 kilograms of marijuana.

He now faces up to 12 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 22, 2027, before U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.