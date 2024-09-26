Mesquite holds annual Guts & Gory Zombie Fun Run this weekend

MESQUITE — As the calendar turns to fall, cooler temperatures are hopefully on the horizon — along with the return of spooky season.

It's not October just yet, but the City of Mesquite is having its 2024 Guts & Gory Zombie Fun Run on Saturday. According to the city's website, the annual event offers an opportunity to participate in team-building challenges and attempt to survive a "zombie horde."

"We're going to have a special zombie clown," said event organizer Macrina Aguilar, who has a few tricks up her sleeve. "I don't know where he's going to come out at - and he's going to come running for your flags."

Participants can choose to compete as either a zombie or a runner (human) and must navigate obstacles and missions that will test strength, speed, problem-solving, and teamwork. All runners will receive a free t-shirt, and the event will also feature a mud pit, water slides, and paintball.

"How do I do this mental challenge or how do I dodge this clown?" said Aguilar. "How do I climb through the cobwebs and not get trapped? That's kind of the most exciting thing."

The event, for people ages 12 and up, starts at 9 a.m. at Rorie-Galloway Day Camp in Mesquite. To register, visit the City of Mesquite's website.