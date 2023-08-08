Watch CBS News
Local News

Mesquite elementary teacher fired after reportedly sharing racist statements online

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, August 8
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, August 8 02:15

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Thompson Elementary School teacher was fired after reportedly posting "alarming, racist statements" to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mesquite ISD shared a statement that they were made aware of the statements on August 7. They began an investigation and by the next morning, the teacher was dismissed. 

"The highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms."

CBS News Texas has reached out to the district for more details. 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.