Mesquite elementary teacher fired after reportedly sharing racist statements online

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Thompson Elementary School teacher was fired after reportedly posting "alarming, racist statements" to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mesquite ISD shared a statement that they were made aware of the statements on August 7. They began an investigation and by the next morning, the teacher was dismissed.

"The highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms."

CBS News Texas has reached out to the district for more details.