Mesquite student arrested after firearm found in backpack on first day of school

Dallas ISD to require clear backpacks for students in all grades

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A John Horn High School student was arrested after administrators found a gun in his backpack on the first day of school.

When the student was asked to transfer his belongings to a clear backpack he acted suspicious, according to school officials, which prompted the search when they found the gun.

Gary Miller / Getty Images

It happened on August 8. Police confiscated the gun, and a news release sent to parents said Mesquite ISD was unaware of any other threats made to anyone on campus in connection with the incident.

"Clear backpacks are not a single solution to ensure campus safety; however, today's incident shows they can be an important part of a multi-layered safety plan. As always, we encourage students, staff members and parents to report any safety concerns. Mesquite ISD uses an anonymous online reporting tool called P3 Campus."

The student could face disciplinary action according to the school's student code of conduct, according to the release.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Mesquite Police Department and is awaiting comment.