Mandatory evacuation ordered in Meridian as wildfire reaches 600 acres, officials say

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Meridian as a wildfire grew to 600 acres Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Residents in the Central Texas community, about 65 miles south of Fort Worth, were directed to Meridian High School if they had nowhere else to go, the city said.

The town of 1,600 in Bosque County canceled its Tuesday evening council meeting amid the fire response.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire was 10% contained.

Anyone without transportation was told to call 254-709-3761 or 936-333-3961 for assistance.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.