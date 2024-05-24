Severe weather sticks around to start Memorial Day weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – A Weather Alert has been issued for this afternoon due to the threat of severe storms increasing.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Metroplex to a level 3, Enhanced risk of very large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and an isolated tornado.

While we have a CAP in place and the threat is conditional on storms overcoming the CAP, it is looking more likely they will do so.

The CAP should limit storm development until this afternoon around 4 p.m. with storms dissipating with the loss of daytime heating.

Highs today reach the lower 90s but high humidity across the area will make it feel like the triple digits in many locations.

Remember those heat safety precautions as you are out enjoying your holiday weekend.

Saturday will be hot and humid as well with highs once again in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures around 103 degrees.

A few storms are possible Saturday evening, mainly along the Red River. These could also become severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday looks to be our hottest day of the holiday weekend, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Luckily, a cold front moves in late Sunday returning cooler and drier air to the region so our Memorial Day will be less humid.

Rain and storm chances ramp back up heading into the middle of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend and remember to stay hydrated, grab the sunblock and to take breaks in the A/C.

