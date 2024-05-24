Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe weather sticks around to start Memorial Day weekend in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather returns to North Texas Friday evening
Severe weather returns to North Texas Friday evening 02:44

NORTH TEXAS – A Weather Alert has been issued for this afternoon due to the threat of severe storms increasing.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Metroplex to a level 3, Enhanced risk of very large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and an isolated tornado.

wx-1.png
CBS News Texas

While we have a CAP in place and the threat is conditional on storms overcoming the CAP, it is looking more likely they will do so.

The CAP should limit storm development until this afternoon around 4 p.m. with storms dissipating with the loss of daytime heating.

wx-2.png
CBS News Texas

Highs today reach the lower 90s but high humidity across the area will make it feel like the triple digits in many locations.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

Remember those heat safety precautions as you are out enjoying your holiday weekend.

wx-3.png
CBS News Texas

Saturday will be hot and humid as well with highs once again in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures around 103 degrees.

A few storms are possible Saturday evening, mainly along the Red River. These could also become severe with large hail and damaging winds. 

wx5.png
CBS News Texas
wx6.png
CBS News Texas

Sunday looks to be our hottest day of the holiday weekend, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Luckily, a cold front moves in late Sunday returning cooler and drier air to the region so our Memorial Day will be less humid.

Rain and storm chances ramp back up heading into the middle of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend and remember to stay hydrated, grab the sunblock and to take breaks in the A/C.

wx7.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 6:06 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.