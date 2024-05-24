Memorial Day weekend in North Texas will be hot, humid

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Friday! It is the last day of school for many and it will be a toasty one.

Morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. We will heat up into the lower 90s as the kids are heading home to enjoy their summer!

CBS News Texas

Lower 90s are hot enough but high humidity across the area will make it feel like the triple digits in many locations. Remember those heat safety precautions as you are out enjoying your holiday weekend.

CBS News Texas

We also have a conditional threat of isolated severe storms this afternoon into the evening hours.

A CAP is in place but any storm that can overcome the CAP is capable of large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Saturday will be hot and humid as well, with highs once again in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures around 103 degrees.

A few storms are possible Saturday evening, mainly along the Red River. These could also become severe with large hail and damaging winds.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Sunday looks to be our hottest day of the holiday weekend, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Luckily, a cold front moves in late Sunday returning cooler and drier air to the region so our Memorial Day will be less humid.

Rain and storm chances ramp back up heading into the middle of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend and remember to stay hydrated, the sunblock and to take breaks in the A/C.

CBS News Texas