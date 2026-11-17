The McKinney City Council formally received the certified results of a recall petition Tuesday calling for the removal of Mayor Bill Cox and three council members.

The city secretary confirmed the petition gathered enough valid signatures to move forward with the recall process.

Cox and council members Justin Beller, Ernest Lynch and Geré Feltus now have five days to resign or face a recall election.

During Tuesday's council meeting, several residents spoke out against the recall effort.

McKinney City Council CBS News Texas

"This council has not made a series of controversial decisions that would justify the level of outrage we're seeing," said Ken Holladay, who opposes the recall.

Lubna Khan, another opponent of the effort, raised concerns about the precedent it could set.

"Attempting to recall duly elected officials simply because they refuse to violate the law sets a dangerous precedent for our entire city," Khan said.

Recall organizers have cited several concerns, including the City Council's approval of plans for a mosque to expand and build on its current property.

Organizers also say city leaders ignored residents' opposition to the McKinney National Airport and the Highway 380 bypass.

"Residents of McKinney are looking around, and not feeling like their dollars are being stewarded very well," said John Aselton with Collin County Citizens for Integrity.

Both Lynch and Feltus say they have no plans to resign.

"This would be the majority of our city council. This comes on the heels of a very difficult time in our community, where the city council did what I believe is the only lawful thing to do, which was to approve a site plan for a mosque on Virginia Parkway," Feltus said.

At the next City Council meeting, the council must order a special election to fill any vacancies that result from resignations. The date of that election has not yet been determined.

The recall election is expected to take place in May 2027.