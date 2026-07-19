Man fires shotgun at McKinney officer, surrenders after brief standoff, police say

A man fired a shotgun toward a McKinney police officer late Saturday before retreating into an apartment, briefly barricading himself and ultimately surrendering, police said.

Alexis Calderon, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first‑degree felony. He was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility, according to McKinney police.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire around 11:30 p.m. at the Gray Branch Apartments, 1760 N. Ridge Road.

No officers or residents were injured.

Alexis Calderon, 25 McKinney Police Department

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.